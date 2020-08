HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – Detroit police arrested two possible suspects Friday afternoon after a chase, and are still seeking one other person.

The chase ended in Highland Park at Hamilton and Buena Vista.

Information has not been released on why the three people are wanted by police. Officials say the chase is not connected to a Highland Park Coney Island homicide.

