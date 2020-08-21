Why you want your child’s allergy, asthma symptoms under control before they return to school

DETROIT – If you have fall allergies, you know the ragweed pollen is starting to fly. There is extra concern for people who have allergies this year, especially with children heading back into local classrooms.

The usual allergy symptoms won’t be business as usual, which makes controlling them more important than ever. Some people may be concerned if their allergy symptoms are actually symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Someone with COVID-19 can have a cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, fatigue and sometimes have a loss of taste and smell. Very often people with allergies or asthma can have similar symptoms.

Parents can expect any sniffling and sneezing to draw extra scrutiny at school. Most school policies will call for children to stay home until a doctor verifies their symptoms are due to allergies or asthma.

It’s important to talk with your child’s teachers about their allergies and asthma in advance. Parents should give the school an “asthma action plan” and emergency inhalers.

Allergies Doctor Sandra Hong recommends working closely with your child’s doctor to find medications that control symptoms more effectively.

Hong said it’s safe for children with asthma and allergies to wear a mask at school. Having symptoms under control will make wearing a mask more tolerable.

Experts said children returning to in-person learning may also face new allergy or asthma triggers including anxiety, stress and sensitivities to new cleaning products.

