75ºF

Local News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 22, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: Morning Briefing, News, Newsstand, Local, Detroit News, Michigan News, Headlines, Top Stories, Morning News, Detroit, Michigan

49-year-old father missing after going into Detroit River near Belle Isle to rescue 2 young girls

This morning dive teams are searching the Detroit River near Belle Isle for a missing father.

Detroit neighborhood pushes for speed bumps after 8-year-old girl killed by speeding driver

Residents in a neighborhood on Detroit’s east side are demanding action. The calls come just days after an 8-year-old girl was killed by a speeding car on Conner Street. 

House holding rare Saturday vote on postal changes, funds

The House is convening for a rare Saturday session to address mail delivery disruptions, poised to pass legislation that would reverse recent changes in U.S. Postal Service operations and send $25 billion in emergency funds to shore up the agency ahead of the November election.

Coronavirus in Michigan 🦠

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 95,071; Death toll now at 6,378

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 95,071 as of Saturday morning, including 6,378 deaths, state officials report.

Metro Detroit weather: Clear skies Saturday morning ahead of a hot day ☀️

Local News Headlines

National and World Headlines

Sports Headlines ⚾🏒🏀🏈⚽

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: