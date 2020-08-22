ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 22, 2020

This morning dive teams are searching the Detroit River near Belle Isle for a missing father.

Residents in a neighborhood on Detroit’s east side are demanding action. The calls come just days after an 8-year-old girl was killed by a speeding car on Conner Street.

The House is convening for a rare Saturday session to address mail delivery disruptions, poised to pass legislation that would reverse recent changes in U.S. Postal Service operations and send $25 billion in emergency funds to shore up the agency ahead of the November election.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 95,071 as of Saturday morning, including 6,378 deaths, state officials report.