ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 22, 2020

49-year-old father missing after going into Detroit River near Belle Isle to rescue 2 young girls
This morning dive teams are searching the Detroit River near Belle Isle for a missing father.
Detroit neighborhood pushes for speed bumps after 8-year-old girl killed by speeding driver
Residents in a neighborhood on Detroit’s east side are demanding action. The calls come just days after an 8-year-old girl was killed by a speeding car on Conner Street.
House holding rare Saturday vote on postal changes, funds
The House is convening for a rare Saturday session to address mail delivery disruptions, poised to pass legislation that would reverse recent changes in U.S. Postal Service operations and send $25 billion in emergency funds to shore up the agency ahead of the November election.
Coronavirus in Michigan 🦠
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 95,071; Death toll now at 6,378
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 95,071 as of Saturday morning, including 6,378 deaths, state officials report.
Metro Detroit weather: Clear skies Saturday morning ahead of a hot day ☀️
Local News Headlines
National and World Headlines
Sports Headlines ⚾🏒🏀🏈⚽
