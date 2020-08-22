Detroit police seek help identifying man in felonious assault

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a felonious assault at a Project Green Light location in the 18400 block of Plymouth Road.

Police said the man was eating at the location at about 2:15 p.m. on Aug. 16 when the manager asked him to pay his bill. The man, police said, became angry and threatened the 43-year-old female manager before leaving.

The manager and two other employees, a 30-year-old man and 50-year-old woman, confronted the man again outside. Police said the man then brandished a gun and threatened the employees.

Police said the man left in a gray or silver Chevy HHR. No injuries were reported.

The man is described as being between 20 to 25 years old with short dreads, 5 feet, 5 inches to 5 feet, 6 inches tall. He has a light brown complexion. Police said he was last seen wearing brown Cartier glasses, a white shirt with art and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Sixth Precinct at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.