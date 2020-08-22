Detroit police seek suspect, person of interest in double nonfatal shooting

DETROIT – Police want help identifying and locating a suspect and a person of interest in connection to a double nonfatal shooting that happened on Detroit’s east side.

Police said a 24-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were in the area of Randolph and Monroe on Monday when two suspects began firing shots at each other and struck both victims.

After the shooting the suspects fled the scene. Both victims were transported to a hospital.

Police describe the suspect as a Black man who was wearing a black hat, wearing a dark-color t-shirt, light color blue jeans, dark shoes and was armed.

Police also want help locating a person of interest who may have information. The person of interest was seen with the suspect the night of the shooting.

Police describe the person of interest is described as a Black man who was wearing a black t-shirt, dark color pants and dark shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s 3rd Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1340 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

