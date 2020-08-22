Michigan State Police arrest 4 wanted in armed carjacking in Tennessee

BROWNSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Michigan State Police (MSP) on Saturday arrested four people wanted in connection with an armed carjacking that occurred in Tennessee.

Police were searching for a small red sedan wanted out of Tennessee for an armed carjacking.

MSP says the vehicle was located and pursued in Ohio until the suspects reached the Michigan state line. The pursuit was then taken over by deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, and then Brownstown Township police.

The suspects were fleeing from police heading northbound on I-75 when Brownstown police requested assistance from MSP, officials said.

MSP says during their pursuit of the suspects, the red sedan’s passenger rear tire blew out on northbound I-75 near Sibley Road.

Police shared dash cam footage of the pursuit, which can be seen in the Tweet below or video player above.

Here is some dash cam footage of the pursuit. None of the occupants of the vehicle can be shown as they have not been charged with a crime. And yes that car is only driving on three tires and a rim. pic.twitter.com/xxkHB8sByw — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) August 22, 2020

The suspect vehicle then lost control and crashed into the concrete wall along the right shoulder, police said.

The four people occupying the suspect vehicle were taken into custody where they were lodged pending contact with Tennessee authorities, MSP said.

Police discovered a backpack while canvassing the area of the crash. A handgun was located inside of the backpack, which was confirmed as stolen by Tennessee police.

This is an ongoing investigation.

