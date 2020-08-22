Monroe police seek man in First Merchants Bank robbery on North Cluster Road

MONROE, Mich. – Monroe police are searching for a man in connection with a robbery at the First Merchants Bank Friday in the 1500 block of North Cluster Road.

Police said the man entered the bank at about 5:40 p.m. Friday and handed a note to an employee demanding money. The employee complied with the demand and the man left the bank in an unknown gray vehicle with no visible license plate. Police suspect the vehicle may be a Nissan.

The man is described as 6-feet-3-inches tall, medium build, wearing a mask, baseball cap and a white sweatshirt.

The amount of money taken had not been determined as of Friday evening.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 734-243-7585 or 734-243-7509.