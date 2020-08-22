Officials arrest Detroit man accused of shooting 7 in West Virginia on New Year’s Eve

DETROIT – Detroit police officers working with U.S. Marshals arrested a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that happened at the Kulture Hookah Bar in Huntington, West Virginia on December 31, 2019.

Police said seven people were hurt in the shooting. Kymonie Davis was taken into custody on Friday at 11:30 a.m. Davis was located in River Rouge after officials received information that he has stolen a 2015 Bentley the night before.

An attempt to take Davis into custody was unsuccessful when Davis fled to the Detroit-area in the stolen vehicle. Analysts from the Detroit Police Department’s Real Time Crime Center helped U.S. Marshals locate Davis.

Davis and the stolen vehicle were found at an auto shop on West 7 Mile Road and Asbury Park. He was taken into custody without incident, police said.

READ: Detroit man wanted after 7 shot in West Virginia on New Year’s Eve