7-year-old girl stabbed in Detroit’s New Center neighborhood

DETROIT – A 7-year-old girl was rushed to hospital Saturday night after being stabbed.

It happened at a home located in the 900 block of Pallister at about 8:45 p.m.

According to authorities, the girl’s grandmother heard screaming and when she went to check, she found the girl with stab wounds. Police said a family friend, an 18-year-old man, was in the room with the child and he ran on foot when the grandmother entered the room.

The girl was rushed to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

More: Detroit crime news