Body of missing boater found in Muskegon River

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. – The body of a 34-year-old Cedar Springs man, who was operating a boat on the Muskegon River, was found hours after he went missing in a boating incident.

According to a report from WOOD-TV, the boat flipped over Saturday evening as he traveled down the river near 205th Avenue.

The body was found Sunday morning about 10 feet underwater, approximately 25 yards from where the incident occurred.

Law enforcement officials told WOOD-TV that the body was transported to a medical examiner to complete the investigation.