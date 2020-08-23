ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 23, 2020

The community is mourning veteran Detroit Fire Department sergeant, Sivad Johnson, who died while trying to save the lives of others. His body was recovered from the Detroit River Saturday afternoon.

Several people were arrested during a protest against Operation Legend in Downtown Detroit Friday night. Around midnight police gave several warnings before using tear gas to clear the crowd.

With heated debate over mail delays, the House approved legislation in a rare Saturday session that would reverse recent changes in U.S. Postal Service operations and send $25 billion to shore up the agency ahead of the November election.

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 96,024; Death toll now at 6,389

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 96,024 as of Saturday, including 6,389 deaths, state officials report.