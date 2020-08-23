DoorDash adds grocery delivery service to its app

DETROIT – DoorDash has added grocery delivery to its app.

This comes at a time when people are limiting trips to stores due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 10,000 items will be available for delivery in under an hour. Additionally, 75 million people across the country should have access to the service.

Customers here in Michigan can order from Meijer. This week DoorDash will be offering new and existing DashPass members $15 off their order.

It has also enabled contactless delivery.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 96,024 as of Sunday morning, including 6,389 deaths, state officials report.