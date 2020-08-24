ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 24, 2020

What to know today 🌅

Michigan ice arenas push to reopen

There are plenty of people who rely on ice arenas for work or training in Michigan. U.S. Figure skating and USA Hockey have decided they’re running their season because 45 states are open. That means Michigan skaters could be passed up if rinks are allowed to reopen.

Michigan to unveil ‘Aretha Franklin Memorial Highway’ sign on Lodge Freeway in Detroit

Michigan is officially unveiling a sign on a portion of the Lodge Freeway (M-10) in Detroit to honor the late Aretha Franklin. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II will join local leaders and representatives from across the state at the unveiling of the Aretha Franklin Memorial Highway sign. House Bill 4060, sponsored by Representative Leslie Love, dedicates a portion of M-10 between Livernois and I-94 to honor longtime Detroit resident and singer Aretha Franklin.

Residents flee as Gulf Coast sees possible tandem hurricanes

The Gulf Coast braced Sunday for a potentially devastating hit from twin hurricanes as two dangerous storms swirled toward the U.S from the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean.

Officials feared a history-making onslaught of life-threatening winds and flooding along the coast, stretching from Texas to Alabama. A storm dubbed Marco grew into a hurricane Sunday as it churned up the Gulf of Mexico toward Louisiana. But, Marco’s intensity was fluctuating, forecasters said, and the system was downgraded to a tropical storm Sunday night.

Trending 📈

🌎 Earthquake in SE Michigan: Here’s what people felt

We’ve received a long list of firsthand accounts from Friday evening’s earthquake in southeastern Michigan. The 3.2 magnitude earthquake happened at 6:55 p.m., 1.9 miles SSE of Detroit Beach. The quake depth was updated to 5.7 miles. If you felt it, let us know what it was like here.

Here are some firsthand accounts from Michiganders who felt the Earth beneath them shake.

⛪ Woman found alive at Detroit funeral home after being declared dead

Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit are learning what happened to a 20-year-old woman inside a Southfield home. Sources tell us the woman was in cardiac arrest inside her home in Southfield. The family called 911 and Southfield fire crews responded. Here’s what we know.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 96,792 as of Sunday, including 6,393 deaths, state officials report.

Sunday’s update represents 768 new cases and 4 additional deaths.

Today’s higher number of daily cases is the result of a recent issue with the reporting of electronic lab results.

Here’s a look at more of the data: