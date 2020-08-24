Lane closures on I-94 in Detroit caused by heat buckling pavement

The Michigan Department of Transportation announced Sunday that eastbound I-94 will be down to one lane until at least Tuesday.
The closure is between Cadieux Road and Moross Road, on Detroit’s east side.
Heat has caused damage to the pavement that could cause damage to vehicles. Repairs will leave only one lane open until Tuesday when repairs are expected to be completed.
HEADS UP-EB 94 has 1 lane open Cadieux to Moross thru Tues due to heat buckling pavement. @i94Detroit pic.twitter.com/5vH5JHrwbK— MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) August 24, 2020