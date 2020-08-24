81ºF

Lane closures on I-94 in Detroit caused by heat buckling pavement

Repairs will leave one eastbound lane open until Tuesday

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Eastbound I-94 between Cadieux and Moross will be closed until Aug. 25, 2020.
Eastbound I-94 between Cadieux and Moross will be closed until Aug. 25, 2020. (WDIV)

The Michigan Department of Transportation announced Sunday that eastbound I-94 will be down to one lane until at least Tuesday.

The closure is between Cadieux Road and Moross Road, on Detroit’s east side.

Heat has caused damage to the pavement that could cause damage to vehicles. Repairs will leave only one lane open until Tuesday when repairs are expected to be completed.

