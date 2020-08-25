ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 25, 2020

What to know today 🌅

Watch live: Tracking Hurricane Laura

The National Hurricane Center projected that Laura will become a Category 3 hurricane before landfall, with winds of around 115 mph (185 kph), capable of devastating damage. See live satellite tracking and forecasting here.

$36M mixed-income development breaks ground in Detroit’s Midtown

A $36 million mixed-income and mixed-use development has broken ground in Detroit’s Midtown. The development will include 68 apartments, 11,900 square feet of retail, and 164 parking spaces for use by residents and the public in the popular Midtown entertainment and restaurant district.

Detroit primary election irregularities may lead to state stepping in

The Michigan Board of Canvassers is asking the Secretary of State to get more closely involved in Detroit’s next election.

According to officials, 72 percent of Detroit’s absentee ballots weren’t re-countable based on irregularities in ballot handling. The same went for nearly half of the city’s precincts.

Father says Black Wisconsin man shot by police is paralyzed

The father of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, says his son was left paralyzed from the waist down.

Blake’s father told the Chicago Sun-Times that he was told his son was shot eight times during the Sunday evening confrontation with police, which was captured on cellphone video and led to two nights of unrest in the city between Milwaukee and Chicago.

Live today: Whitmer to provide update on Michigan’s response to coronavirus

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, will provide an update Tuesday regarding the state’s response efforts to COVID-19.

Trending 📈

⛪ How Southfield mother found out her daughter, declared dead hours before, was still alive

A Southfield woman said she received a phone call that her daughter was still breathing hours after she had been pronounced dead at their home.

📿 Metro Detroit priest’s baptism found invalid due to wrong wording

A Metro Detroit Catholic priest got an unwelcome and startling bit of news earlier this month. It turns out he wasn’t a priest after all -- or technically even Catholic.

💨 Laura, now a hurricane, takes aim at U.S. Gulf Coast

Laura became a hurricane Tuesday shortly after entering the warm and deep waters of the Gulf of Mexico, gathering strength on a path to hit the U.S. coastline as a major storm that could unleash a surge of seawater higher than a basketball hoop and swamp entire towns.

🚨 Police: 16-year-old dies after jumping off moving boat on Mandon Lake

A 16-year-old girl is dead after jumping off of a pontoon boat while it was still moving Monday on Mandon Lake in White Lake Township, police said.

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 97,660; Death toll now at 6,397

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 97,660 as of Monday, including 6,397 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update represents 868 new cases and four additional deaths. On Sunday, the state totals were 96,792 cases and 6,393 deaths.

New cases have plateaued in the last two weeks, while deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 25,000 per day, with the positive rate between 3 and 4 percent. The state reported its highest one-day testing total with more than 41,000 diagnostic tests on Aug. 21.

Hospitalizations have increased slightly over the last month but remain lower than in April.

Michigan has reported 72,580 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 18,600 as of Monday. Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 639 on Monday.

