ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 26, 2020

Michigan starts reporting data on COVID-19 outbreaks

Michigan is now offering data on reported outbreaks of COVID-19 across the state.

COVID-19 outbreaks are generally defined as two or more cases with a link by place and time indicating a shared exposure outside of a household. The reporting isn’t complete yet, but you can get some sense as to where outbreaks are coming from in each Region of the state. View it here.

🌀 Hurricane Laura intensifies

Hurricane Laura is forecast to rapidly power up into a “catastrophic” Category 4 hurricane, even stronger than previously expected, as it churns toward Texas and Louisiana, swirling wind and water over much of the Gulf of Mexico. We’re tracking the storm here.

💒 Wedding crashers steal every single gift from couple’s outdoor Melvindale wedding

Wedding crashers spoiled a couple’s special day in Melvindale when they stole every single gift from the outdoor celebration. Alicia and Darreck Traylor got married Saturday night, transforming a field behind Darreck’s mother’s home into the perfect, COVID-19 safe venue. Here’s the wild story.

💰💰 Ypsilanti man wins $2M on ‘Jackpot’ scratch off ticket game

Testing his luck paid off for an Ypsilanti man who won $2 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s Hit the Jackpot instant game. The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at the Ypsi In N Out, located at 1100 Share Avenue in Ypsilanti.

“I was in the store and a couple people in front of me bought tickets,” said the player. “I decided to give the game a try and test my luck.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 98,439 as of Tuesday, including 6,417 deaths, state officials report.

Tuesday’s update represents 779 new cases and 20 additional deaths, including six from a Vital Records review. On Monday, the state totals were 97,660 cases and 6,397 deaths.

New cases have plateaued in the last two weeks, while deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 25,000 per day, with the positive rate between 3 and 4 percent. The state reported its highest one-day testing total with more than 41,000 diagnostic tests on Aug. 21.

Hospitalizations have increased slightly over the last month but remain lower than in April.

Michigan has reported 72,580 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 18,600 on Monday. Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 639 on Monday.

