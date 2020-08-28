Michigan governor extends executive order on electronic notarizations

DETROIT – On Friday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-173, which extends her previous order allowing business to be conducted remotely by permitting expanded use of e-notaries and e-signatures.

“Many Michiganders have done their part in the fight against COVID-19 by wearing a mask and practicing physical distancing. But COVID-19 is still a very real threat to our families, our frontline workers, and our economy,” said Whitmer. “This executive order will protect more people during this ongoing public health crisis by reducing unnecessary interactions while providing a pathway for people to conduct business as usual.”

Under Executive Order 2020-173, requirements for in-person notarizations are temporarily suspended and transactions that require a notary to be completed via two-way, real-time audiovisual technology are allowed.

The order also permits the use of electronic signatures in all cases, except in rare circumstances when a physical signature is specifically required by statute. The order takes effect immediately and extends the validity of notary commissions through September 30, 2020.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 100,699 as of Friday, including 6,446 deaths, state officials report.

