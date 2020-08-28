Suspect wanted in connection to shots fired at Detroit police officers

DETROIT – Police are asking for help identifying and locating a man wanted in connection with a shots fired incident that happened on Detroit’s west side.

Police said at 3:15 a.m. on Thursday morning, officers from the 8th Precinct were fired upon by an unknown occupant inside a white Kia. They were investigating outside a motel on Telegraph near 6 Mile Road.

Three people were arrested or detained after a vehicle matching the description was observed in the area of Blackstone near Outer Drive.

Investigators believe another person may be involved and want to identify that suspect. A picture of the suspect is available below.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

