ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 29, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Flooding damages homes, leaves cars stranded across Metro Detroit

Many Metro Detroit residents are frustrated and still dealing with flood damage from recent storms.

Black community leaders weigh in on debate over whether Black-on-Black crime should be protested

Black community leaders are weighing in on the debate over whether Black-on-Black crime should be protested

Protesters gather outside Michigan Capitol for ‘Let Them Play’ rally aimed at allowing high school sports

More than 100 parents, players and coaches rallied in Lansing on Friday to protest against an executive order targeting high school sports amid the pandemic.

Coronavirus in Michigan 🦠

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 100,699 as of Saturday morning, including 6,446 deaths, state officials report.

Metro Detroit weather: Warm and becoming drier Saturday ☀️

