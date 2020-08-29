ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 29, 2020

Flooding damages homes, leaves cars stranded across Metro Detroit
Many Metro Detroit residents are frustrated and still dealing with flood damage from recent storms.
Black community leaders weigh in on debate over whether Black-on-Black crime should be protested
Black community leaders are weighing in on the debate over whether Black-on-Black crime should be protested
Protesters gather outside Michigan Capitol for ‘Let Them Play’ rally aimed at allowing high school sports
More than 100 parents, players and coaches rallied in Lansing on Friday to protest against an executive order targeting high school sports amid the pandemic.
Coronavirus in Michigan 🦠
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 100,699 as of Saturday morning, including 6,446 deaths, state officials report.
Metro Detroit weather: Warm and becoming drier Saturday ☀️
More Local News Headlines
- Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel wants counties to decide when businesses can reopen
- Pumachug restaurant in Clawson experiences what it’s like to have a grand opening during a pandemic
- Brighton man held on $1M bond on suspicion of sexually abusing 13-year-old boy
- Why Michigan’s 100,000+ COVID-19 cases isn’t as scary as it sounds
National and World Headlines
- ‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43
- Trump still faces skepticism in suburbs following convention
- Top general says no role for military in presidential vote
- UAE formally ends Israel boycott amid US-brokered deal
Sports Headlines ⚾🏒🏀🏈⚽
- NBA playoffs resume Saturday as sides detail new commitments
- AP source: Big Ten working on multiple options for football
- 1 trade, 3 position swaps, lineup overhaul -- 5 steps Detroit Tigers could take to stay in playoff race