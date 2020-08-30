59ºF

Local News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 30, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Man kills mother, sister in Dearborn Heights double homicide, family says
Family members of the gunman in a Dearborn Heights fatal shooting say the victims were related to him. The man is believed to have killed his mother and sister before dying in a police standoff.

Parents concerned about student safety after photo of Metro Detroit school surfaces online

As students start returning to school across Metro Detroit photos showing large crowds have left one Macomb County father worried.

Trump to visit Kenosha Tuesday, potentially stoking tensions

President Donald Trump will travel to Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, amid fury over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in the back, which left the 29-year-old Black man paralyzed.

Coronavirus in Michigan 🦠

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 101,478 as of Saturday, including 6,467 deaths, state officials report.

Metro Detroit weather: Warm, sunny and comfortable Sunday ☀️

More Local News Headlines

National and World Headlines

Sports Headlines ⚾🏒🏀🏈⚽

