ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 30, 2020

Man kills mother, sister in Dearborn Heights double homicide, family says
Family members of the gunman in a Dearborn Heights fatal shooting say the victims were related to him. The man is believed to have killed his mother and sister before dying in a police standoff.
Parents concerned about student safety after photo of Metro Detroit school surfaces online
As students start returning to school across Metro Detroit photos showing large crowds have left one Macomb County father worried.
Trump to visit Kenosha Tuesday, potentially stoking tensions
President Donald Trump will travel to Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, amid fury over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in the back, which left the 29-year-old Black man paralyzed.
Coronavirus in Michigan 🦠
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 101,478 as of Saturday, including 6,467 deaths, state officials report.
Metro Detroit weather: Warm, sunny and comfortable Sunday ☀️
- 2 Lake Orion teens rescued after being swept by large wave into Lake Michigan
- ‘Thank God he didn’t kill me’ -- Dearborn Heights man tries to convince gunman to disarm after deadly shooting
- Metro Detroit woman turns passion for interior design into successful business
- Flashpoint 8/30/20: Detroit police chief discusses protests that have shaken up city this summer
- Trump surveys Hurricane Laura damage in post-convention trip
- California moves to consider reparations for slavery
- China restaurant collapses during birthday party, killing 29
- UAE formally ends Israel boycott amid US-brokered deal
- Cliff Robinson, ex-UConn star, top NBA 6th man, dies at 53
- AP source: Big Ten working on multiple options for football