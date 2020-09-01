Remote Learning: One Ferndale teacher’s first day of the fall semester amid pandemic

FERNDALE, Mich. – Monday marked the first day of school for teachers and students in 20 districts throughout Metro Detroit.

One teacher from Ferndale who is teaching remotely had some first day jitters and spoke to Local 4 News about the experience.

In a normal year at Ferndale Upper Elementary students would have met their teachers on the first day and got to see the inside of their new classroom.

Back to school in Vaughn Davis’ fifth grade math and science classes is anything but elementary this year.

“The very first thing I asked them was I wanted them to share two things with me. How you’re feeling about this new format and one thing you’re excellent at or that you love to do,” Davis said.

Over the summer Davis got his classroom ready while teaching summer school to 10 students. Today he taught 28 students online.

“It is so weird being here with nobody but myself in this big room,” said Davis.

