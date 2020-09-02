ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 2, 2020

What to know today 🌅

Report: Michigan’s COVID-19 nursing home ‘hub’ plan was ‘logical and appropriate’ response

A new report finds Michigan’s plan to create “hubs” for nursing home residents with COVID-19 was “logical and appropriate,” and found no significant evidence of transmission of the virus between patients and residents. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has faced some backlash on the nursing home policy, with many Republicans saying it placed residents in more danger.

Michigan Secretary of State to support City of Detroit in November election

Following irregularities in ballot counting in Detroit during the August Primary, the state is stepping in to ensure votes are counted properly for the General Election on November 3. According to officials, 72 percent of Detroit’s absentee ballots for the August Primary Election weren’t re-countable based on irregularities in ballot handling.

Update on reopening Michigan gyms, theaters expected today in Whitmer briefing

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to announce a plan Wednesday to reopen gyms and movie theaters that have been closed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19 numbers have hit a plateau in Michigan over the past few weeks, and so far, no outbreaks have been traced back to gyms in Northern Michigan, where they’ve been open since July.

Live at 10: Ivanka Trump to tour GM’s Technical Learning University with Mary Barra

According to the White House, Ivanka Trump will tour GM’s Technical Learning University at the Global Tech Center in Warren with Marry Barra, GM chairman and CEO, on Wednesday. You can watch live coverage right here at 10 a.m.

Tigers, Red Wings open Little Caesars Arena, Comerica Park to support November election

The Detroit Tigers and Red Wings are partnering with the Michigan Secretary of State to open their venues to support the November election. Little Caesars Arena will serve as a safe, centralized training venue for volunteer election workers. Comerica Park has been made available to host a ballot drop box, should the city need additional locations.

Live today: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provides coronavirus update

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update Wednesday on the state’s handling of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Watch live here at 2:30 p.m. today.

Trending 📈

🎶 Residents voice complaints about late night concerts at The Corner Ballpark in Detroit

The corner of Michigan Avenue and Trumbull is sacred ground to Detroit residents, but lately Corktown neighbors say it’s become a real headache due to loud concerts. One resident complained that she can hear the music for blocks, including music that has profanity.

🚨 Suspected robber fatally shot at Wash Pointe Car Wash in Roseville

Police say a man at the Wash Pointe Car Wash was approached by two unknown subjects who revealed a handgun and attempted to rob him. The patron was armed and police said he “exchanged gunfire with one of the alleged robbers,” who was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

🚚 Canton restaurant owners upset with food truck deal

Several restaurant owners are upset in Canton Township because of food trucks.

It started with Slows Bar BQ being allowed to operate a food truck in Cherry Hill Village. First, the township yanked the permit after other restaurants complained -- but now Slows is back in business.

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 103,186; Death toll now at 6,495

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 103,186 as of Tuesday, including 6,495 deaths, state officials report.

Tuesday’s update represents 718 new cases and 15 additional deaths, including eight as a result of Vital Records review. On Monday, the state totals were 102,468 cases and 6,480 deaths.

New cases have slightly increased in the last week, while deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 25,000 per day, with the positive rate between 3 and 4 percent. The state reported its highest one-day testing total with more than 41,000 diagnostic tests on Aug. 21.

Hospitalizations have increased slightly over the last month but remain lower than in April.

Michigan has reported 76,151 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 20,700 on Tuesday. Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 681 on Tuesday. The state’s fatality rate is 6.3 percent.

Here’s a look at more of the data: