ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 4, 2020

What to know today 🌅

Certain Michigan businesses allowed to reopen

Gyms and pools in Michigan are allowed to reopen to the public starting Sept. 9. That’s according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s announcement Thursday when she revealed executive orders reopening gyms and pools and permitting sports.

Here’s what to know.

Detroit to lose $18k in funding for each person who doesn’t fill out 2020 US Census

With the 2020 Census deadline coming at the end of the month, Detroit mayor Mike Duggan is being blunt about about the consequences of not filling it out.

Detroit’s Census response rate is about 50%, less than the state’s 70%. With everything from medical care to school funding on the line, Duggan is urging Detroiters to fill out the 2020 Census.

Trending 📈

Report: Trump disparaged US war dead as ‘losers,’ ‘suckers’

A new report details multiple instances of President Donald Trump making disparaging remarks about members of the U.S. military who have been captured or killed, including referring to the American war dead at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in France in 2018 as “losers” and “suckers.”

Trump said Thursday that the story is “totally false.”

Dave Chappelle tells Detroit story, explains why it’s one of his favorite cities

Comedian Dave Chappelle tells a story about why Detroit is one of his favorite cities on Big Sean’s new album, “Detroit 2.” Chappelle, who has a history with Detroit crowds, told a story about how he “bombed” a show at the Fillmore several years ago.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 104,395 as of Thursday, including 6,519 deaths, state officials report.

Thursday’s update represents 685 new cases and 10 additional deaths, including nine from a Vital Records review. On Wednesday, the state totals were 103,710 cases and 6,509 deaths.

New cases have slightly increased in the last week, while deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 30,000 per day, with the positive rate between 3 and 3.5 percent. The state reported its highest one-day testing total with more than 41,000 diagnostic tests on Aug. 21.

