ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 7, 2020

Americans headed into the Labor Day weekend amid warnings from public health officials not to make the same mistakes they did over Memorial Day and July Fourth. The fear is that backyard parties, crowded bars and other gatherings will cause the coronavirus to come surging back.

In person classes are expected to continue at Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant despite more than 300 coronavirus cases recently being linked to the college.

The U.S. Census Bureau for now must stop following a plan that would have it winding down operations in order to finish the 2020 census at the end of September, according to a federal judge’s order.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 106,215 as of Saturday, including 6,534 deaths, state officials report. Michigan reported 80,678 recoveries on Saturday.

The latest update on cases and deaths was given Saturday. The state stopped reporting coronavirus data on Sundays. A new update will be provided this afternoon.