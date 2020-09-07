ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 7, 2020

Will long Labor Day weekend mean another coronavirus spike?
Americans headed into the Labor Day weekend amid warnings from public health officials not to make the same mistakes they did over Memorial Day and July Fourth. The fear is that backyard parties, crowded bars and other gatherings will cause the coronavirus to come surging back.
CMU to continue in person instruction after more than 300 virus cases linked to school
In person classes are expected to continue at Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant despite more than 300 coronavirus cases recently being linked to the college.
Census Bureau must temporarily halt winding down operations
The U.S. Census Bureau for now must stop following a plan that would have it winding down operations in order to finish the 2020 census at the end of September, according to a federal judge’s order.
Coronavirus in Michigan 🦠
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 106,215; Death toll now at 6,534
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 106,215 as of Saturday, including 6,534 deaths, state officials report. Michigan reported 80,678 recoveries on Saturday.
The latest update on cases and deaths was given Saturday. The state stopped reporting coronavirus data on Sundays. A new update will be provided this afternoon.
Metro Detroit Weather: Noisy start, quiet finish 🌧️
More Local News Headlines
- Detroit schools start Parent Academy to help parents with virtual learning
- A life-saving gift: Detroit woman to donate kidney to husband with COVID-19
- Driver ejected as vehicle drives off overpass onto Davison Freeway service drive
- Michigan SOS: Delayed results could stretch Nov. Election Day into ‘election week’
- Big Ten football could exclude University of Michigan, Michigan State this season, President Trump tweets
National and World Headlines
- Sheriff: Five boats sank in Texas Trump parade, no injuries
- Trump looms large over campaigns for control of Congress
- Portland, Oregon, demonstrators gather near police precinct
- India now 2nd behind US in virus cases amid economic pain
Sports Headlines ⚾🏀🏈🏒⚽
- Adrian Peterson signing one-year deal with Detroit Lions, NFL insider reports
- Greiner, Tigers pounce on Twins bullpen for 10-8 win