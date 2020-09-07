CMU to continue in person instruction after more than 300 virus cases linked to school

DETROIT – In person classes are expected to continue at Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant despite more than 300 coronavirus cases recently being linked to the college.

Administrators at the college say in person classes will continue until it is no longer possible.

In response, students have started a “Not Fired Up For Fall” campaign to push for classes to move online.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 106,215 as of Monday morning, including 6,534 deaths, state officials report. Michigan reported 80,678 recoveries on Saturday.

The latest update on cases and deaths was given Saturday. The state stopped reporting coronavirus data on Sundays. A new update will be provided this afternoon.