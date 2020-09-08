WDIV-Local 4 names Dianna Sharpe new Business Manager

WDIV-Local 4, the Graham Media Group owned NBC affiliate in Detroit, announces the appointment of Dianna Sharpe as the station’s new Business Manager. Sharpe will replace Kathy Salazar, the current Vice President and Business Manager, who announced her retirement in August. Sharpe and Salazar will work in tandem until the end of the year.

Sharpe will lead and analyze all financial reporting requirements, be responsible for all revenue recognition and reporting and support the General Manager and Department Head team in forecasting, budgeting, expense management and other business activities at the station.

For the last 13 years, Sharpe has worked for the accounting firm KPMG, most recently as a Manager in Resource Management. She has demonstrated success in various areas of operations, project management, human resources, recruitment and retention, conflict resolution, change management, diversity & inclusion, and resource scheduling. Prior to KPMG, Sharpe worked for Deloitte Services, DaimlerChrysler Financial Services, and Kelly Services.

“Dianna is the right leader to continue to build an engaged, high performing, and inclusive culture at WDIV-Local 4. She has the enviable combination of great business acumen and expertise in human relations. I’m excited to have her join our leadership team,” said Vice President and General Manager Marla Drutz. “The community is who we serve as a news and information leader, so I’m thrilled that Dianna is also committed to contributing to our region in so many various ways.”

Sharpe believes in empowering the youth of today with the skills and tools to face the challenges of tomorrow. For this reason, she is currently the Treasurer of the Michigan PTA and a member of the National Association of Black Accountants. She received her Bachelor of Business Administration and Master of Business Administration from Davenport University.

Sharpe lives in Southfield with her husband and children.