Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Sept. 16, 2020

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Evrod Cassimy and Brandon Roux on Local 4 News at Noon.
DETROIT – Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

Big Ten reinstates fall football season

The Big Ten announced Wednesday that it has reinstated the 2020 fall football season, with games scheduled to begin Oct. 23-24.

