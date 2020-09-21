ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 21, 2020

What to know today 🌅
Whitmer: Loss of powers may put state back in ‘danger zone’
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said her use of emergency powers to manage the pandemic is not unique and she worries that efforts to take away her unilateral authority, if successful, could lead coronavirus cases to spike to dangerous levels in Michigan.
The Democrat locked down the state in the spring, when the deadly virus hit and threatened to overwhelm hospitals, but she has since reopened schools and much of the economy — with restrictions on gathering sizes and businesses such as restaurants. Throughout the summer, Michigan has fared better with COVID-19 than many other states after it was initially a hot spot nationally.
Ginsburg’s death puts Roe v. Wade on the ballot in November
The death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg so close to a presidential election and the vacancy it creates on the Supreme Court, coupled with President Donald Trump’s political imperative to energize social conservatives in key states, urgently provided a new frame for Trump’s case for a second term. And it has animated supporters of abortion rights at least as much.
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 115,870 as of Saturday, including 6,653 deaths, state officials report.
Saturday’s update represents 483 new cases and 15 additional deaths. The deaths announced today includes 12 deaths identified during a Vital Records review. On Friday, the state totals were 115,387 cases and 6,638 deaths.
Michigan reported 90,216 recoveries on Saturday. The state no longer reports case totals on Sundays.
The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 22,600 as of Thursday. Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 739 on Thursday. The state’s fatality rate is 5.8 percent.
New COVID-19 cases and deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 30,000 per day, with the positive rate between 3 and 3.5 percent. The state reported its highest one-day testing total with more than 41,000 diagnostic tests on Aug. 21.
Hospitalizations are stable and the number of critical care patients is at its lowest point since tracking, dating back to mid-April.
Here’s a look at more of the data:
- Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris to visit Flint and Detroit Tuesday
- ‘This just doesn’t make sense’ -- Woman’s body found in back yard of Harper Woods home
- Founder of GM electric truck partner quits amid allegations
- Residents asked to weigh in on Troy Family Aquatic Center maintenance costs
- Detroit police investigate double nonfatal shooting on East Jefferson
- 63-year-old man killed in shooting on Detroit’s west side
- California wildfire likely to grow from wind, low humidity
- Tropical Storm Beta forecast to make landfall Monday
- UK science advisers warn of darker COVID-19 days ahead
- US judge approves injunction to delay WeChat restrictions
- Report: Jimmy Howard likely to move on from Red Wings, but not retiring
- Detroit Lions lose to Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field
- DeChambeau carves up US Open one divot-sized slice at a time
- Here’s the new 8-game Michigan football schedule for delayed 2020 season
- Here’s the new 8-game Michigan State football schedule for delayed 2020 season
- Detroit Lions QB Stafford in blog: ‘Police brutality, white privilege, racism - it’s all real. It’s time we stop pretending’