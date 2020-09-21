ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 21, 2020

What to know today 🌅

Whitmer: Loss of powers may put state back in ‘danger zone’

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said her use of emergency powers to manage the pandemic is not unique and she worries that efforts to take away her unilateral authority, if successful, could lead coronavirus cases to spike to dangerous levels in Michigan.

The Democrat locked down the state in the spring, when the deadly virus hit and threatened to overwhelm hospitals, but she has since reopened schools and much of the economy — with restrictions on gathering sizes and businesses such as restaurants. Throughout the summer, Michigan has fared better with COVID-19 than many other states after it was initially a hot spot nationally.

Trending 📈

Ginsburg’s death puts Roe v. Wade on the ballot in November

The death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg so close to a presidential election and the vacancy it creates on the Supreme Court, coupled with President Donald Trump’s political imperative to energize social conservatives in key states, urgently provided a new frame for Trump’s case for a second term. And it has animated supporters of abortion rights at least as much.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 115,870 as of Saturday, including 6,653 deaths, state officials report.

Saturday’s update represents 483 new cases and 15 additional deaths. The deaths announced today includes 12 deaths identified during a Vital Records review. On Friday, the state totals were 115,387 cases and 6,638 deaths.

Michigan reported 90,216 recoveries on Saturday. The state no longer reports case totals on Sundays.

The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 22,600 as of Thursday. Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 739 on Thursday. The state’s fatality rate is 5.8 percent.

New COVID-19 cases and deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 30,000 per day, with the positive rate between 3 and 3.5 percent. The state reported its highest one-day testing total with more than 41,000 diagnostic tests on Aug. 21.

Hospitalizations are stable and the number of critical care patients is at its lowest point since tracking, dating back to mid-April.

Here’s a look at more of the data: