3rd suspect charged in Eastern Michigan University sexual assault investigation

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – During a virtual court appearance on Thursday, Thomas Hernandez, 23, was charged alongside two other former Eastern Michigan University students who had already been charged earlier this year.

Hernandez was charged with four counts of criminal sexual conduct. Three of those charges were in the first degree. The final charge was in the fourth degree.

READ: More victims come forward in Eastern Michigan University sexual assault investigation

Hernandez’s arraignment follows that of Dustin Michael Durbin, 23, who is facing nine counts of sexual assault. And now-suspended Washtenaw County deputy Deangelo McWilliams, 24, who is charged with two counts of sexual assault and another count of domestic violence for allegedly assaulting his former girlfriend.

Women came forward and said they were assaulted between 2015 and 2019 at the Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity house.

In court on Thursday, a detective on the case described Hernandez’s alleged assaults and said he took pictures with vulgar comments of at least one victim.

“While he was sexually assaulting these victims he was howling like a dog and once he was done sexually assaulting these victims he was laughing at them,” Det. Annete Coppock said.

Hernandez’s attorney said that his client plans to fight the accusations.

“Mr. Hernandez has denied these allegations when he talked to the [Ypsilanti] police and he continues to deny them and plans to, in my view, to put forth a vigorous defense of these charges,” attorney Dan Geherin said.

Hernandez bond has been set at $50,000/10%, which he posted Thursday.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 1.

READ: More local news coverage