Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Sept. 24, 2020

DETROIT – Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:
Drug operation might have caused Commerce Township house explosion
Investigators in Commerce Township believe a house explosion might have been caused by a drug operation on the inside.
DETROIT – Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:
Drug operation might have caused Commerce Township house explosion
Investigators in Commerce Township believe a house explosion might have been caused by a drug operation on the inside.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.