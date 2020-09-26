59ºF

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 26, 2020

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Teen shot while playing basketball on Detroit’s west side

A teen was shot and injured while playing basketball on Detroit’s west side Friday evening, police say.

Trump expected to announce conservative Barrett for court

President Donald Trump is expected to announce Saturday that he is nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court as he aims to put a historic conservative stamp on the high court just weeks before the election.

Ukraine plane crash death toll rises to 26, with 1 survivor

Searchers combing the area where a Ukrainian military aircraft crashed found two more bodies on Saturday, bringing the death toll to 26. One person survived.

Coronavirus in Michigan 🦠

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 120,526 as of Saturday morning, including 6,708 deaths, state officials report.

Here’s a look at more of the data:

Metro Detroit weather: First fall Saturday feels like summer

