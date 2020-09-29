2 Livingston County locations listed as potential coronavirus (COVID-19) exposure sites

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. – Two locations in Brighton and Fowlerville have been identified as potential coronavirus (COVID-19) exposure sites by the Livingston County Health Department.

Officials announced Tuesday that individuals with confirmed cases of COVID-19 recently patronized The Pound Bar & Grill in Brighton and the VFW Post 6464 in Fowlerville.

Two unrelated customers who tested positive for COVID-19 visited the Brighton restaurant on Sept. 18, according to the health department. Officials say both individuals reported crowded conditions and no social distancing at the restaurant during their visit.

Anyone who visited the The Pound Bar & Grill in Brighton between 5 p.m. and 2 a.m. on Sept. 18 is asked to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms -- which can develop up to 14 days after exposure. Individuals who exhibit symptoms should get tested for the virus and self-quarantine while awaiting test results.

Health officials also say that two individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 reportedly attended events at the VFW Post 6464 on Sept. 18 and Sept. 20. One infected individual attended a rib dinner on Sept. 18, and the other attended a breakfast on Sept. 20 while symptomatic.

Anyone who visited the VFW Post 6464 in Fowlerville between 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 18 or between 7:30 a.m. and noon on Sept. 20 are being asked to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms. Officials say that patrons' risk for coronavirus contraction during these events was low, but are still requesting individuals to self-monitor.

COVID-19 symptoms can develop up to 14 days after exposure to the virus. Anyone who exhibits symptoms is encouraged to get tested and self-quarantine while awaiting test results.

