ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 29, 2020

What to know today 🌅

Video shows shooting that injured 6 outside Detroit strip club

This is an update from yesterday morning’s break news: Surveillance video shows part of a shooting that erupted early Monday morning outside of a strip club in Detroit. Check it out here. Police are looking for the man in the blue shirt and a silver pickup. Overall, six people were injured.

Trending 📈

❓ 5 questions heading into Trump and Biden’s first debate

President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, will meet on the debate stage for the first time Tuesday night in Cleveland. Millions of voters will get their first opportunity to compare the candidates' policies and personalities side by side on national television for 90 minutes just five weeks before Election Day and as early voting is already unfolding in some states.

Here are some of the biggest questions heading into the night.

😷 List of COVID-19 outbreaks at Michigan schools expands; college campuses still major issue

The list of Michigan schools linked to coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreaks continues to expand, with college campuses still posing a major issue.

K-12 schools aren’t hotspots for the coronavirus in Michigan, but the same can’t be said for universities.

State officials updated the school COVID-19 numbers Monday. The top three universities in terms of COVID-19 outbreaks are Michigan State, with 1,295 cases, Grand Valley State, with 811 cases, and Western Michigan, with 452 cases.

The University of Michigan has reported 295 cases. Eastern Michigan is at 28 cases.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 122,735 as of Monday, including 6,731 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update represents 1,308 new cases and eight additional deaths over the past two days. On Saturday, the state totals were 121,427 cases and 6,723 deaths.

New COVID-19 cases and deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 30,000 per day, with the positive rate just above 3 percent over the last 10 days. The state reported its highest one-day testing total with more than 41,000 diagnostic tests on Aug. 21.

Hospitalizations are stable and the number of patients in critical care is near its lowest point since tracking, dating back to April.

Michigan has reported 95,051 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 19,600 as of Sunday. Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 794 on Sunday. The state’s fatality rate is 5.5 percent.

Here’s a look at more of the data: