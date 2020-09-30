ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 30, 2020

What to know today 🌅
The Trust Index team has been busy fact-checking the first presidential debate between Trump and Biden last night -- here’s what we have:
- Trust Index: Fact-checking Biden-Trump debate claims about economy, Michigan
- The economy has been President Trump’s strongest issue and his most trusted area among voters. Both he and former Vice President Joe Biden made Michigan-specific claims during Tuesday night’s first presidential debate. We ran those claims through the Trust Index to see how factual the statements were. Read here.
- Trust Index: Fact-checking crime, unrest claims from first Trump-Biden debate
- The issues of policing, race and violence in American cities have become top issues as protests over police shootings and systemic injustices have spread across the country, with sometimes violent outcomes as police and protestors confronted one another. President Donald Trump has branded himself the “law and order” candidate in the race, garnering the vast majority of support for law enforcement groups across the country, including Michigan’s police officer association. Here are the facts.
- Fact-checking climate change comments in first presidential debate
- Most analysts did not expect climate change to be one of the subjects highlighted by moderator Chris Wallace. But Wallace dropped a bit of a surprise by bringing global warming into the debate. Although the candidates did not make many specific comments worth fact checking, there were three that I was able to look into. Read here.
- Trust Index fact check: Trump says ‘We’re weeks away from a vaccine’ -- true or false?
- Trust Index: Fact-checking claims on health care from first Trump-Biden debate
Ford recalls over 700K vehicles; backup cameras can go dark
Ford is recalling more than 700,000 vehicles in North America because the backup cameras can show distorted images or suddenly go dark.
The recall covers most 2020 versions of Ford’s F-Series trucks, as well as the 2020 Explorer, Mustang, Transit, Expedition, Escape, Ranger and Edge. Also included are the Lincoln Nautilus and Corsair. F-Series trucks are the top-selling vehicle in the U.S.
Gov. Whitmer extends state of emergency in Michigan until Oct. 27
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday extended the state’s emergency status until Oct. 27, 2020 amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Gov. Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-186 to again extend Michigan’s state of emergency as the pandemic continues to impact the state and its residents.
“We have saved thousands of lives in our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, especially among our most vulnerable populations – people of color, seniors, and people with disabilities. Because we took swift action, the health of our families and our economy are faring better than our neighbors in other states,” Whitmer said in a press release. “This emergency will end, and it is a matter of months. But we are not out of the woods yet. Right now, the federal government and all 50 states have been under some form of state of emergency. We must continue doing our part to fight this virus on behalf of our families, frontline workers, and our small businesses.”
Trending 📈
❓ A closer look at mystery lights along I-75 near Holly 👀
Several people have reported strange lights along I-75 near Holly. But the lights turned out to be drones from Metro Detroit-based Firefly Drone Shows. The company is one of three in the country permitted by the FAA to fly drones for entertainment.
“The show itself spans about 500 to 600 feet across the sky. It’s absolutely massive. People from miles away can see this display,” said Ryan Sigmon with Firefly Drone Shows.
Coronavirus in Michigan 🦠
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 123,633 as of Tuesday, including 6,751 deaths, state officials report.
Tuesday’s update represents 898 new cases and 20 additional deaths, including four from a Vital Records review. On Monday, the state totals were 122,735 cases and 6,731 deaths.
New COVID-19 cases and deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 30,000 per day, with the positive rate just above 3 percent over the last 10 days. The state reported its highest one-day testing total with more than 41,000 diagnostic tests on Aug. 21.
Hospitalizations are stable and the number of patients in critical care is near its lowest point since tracking, dating back to April.
Michigan has reported 95,051 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 20,900 as of Monday. Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 761 on Monday. The state’s fatality rate is 5.5 percent.
Here’s a look at more of the data:
Weather forecast ☁️
More Local News Headlines 📰
