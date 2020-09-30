Detroit police search for 37-year-old man missing for nearly a month

DETROIT – Detroit police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 37-year-old man, who was last heard from on Sept. 2.

Police said Durand Heath’s mother reported last hearing from her son when he was discharged from a local hospital.

The mother told police that Heath was unable to return to a senior facility he has been living in for the last two months. The facility is located in the area of Woodward Avenue and West Davison.

Police said Heath is in good physical condition; however, his family reported that he suffers from mental illness.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.