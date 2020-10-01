Detroit police search for missing 28-year-old man last seen at home on LeMay Street

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for 28-year-old Deante Marshall, who was last seen on Sept. 26 at his home in the 600 block of LeMay Street.

Police said Marshall was not at the home when his returned on Monday from being out of town.

Marshall may be driving a black 2010 Chevy Equinox.

Police said he is in good physical condition, but family members told police he may suffer from mental illness.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.