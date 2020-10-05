ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Oct. 5, 2020

What to know today 🌅

What’s going on with coronavirus orders in Michigan? Just look at Wisconsin

There is a lot of confusion in Michigan right now when it comes to restrictions for COVID-19. It comes after the state’s Supreme Court ruled against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday, stating that she did not have the authority to issue public health orders without legislative approval.

This means, for all intents and purposes, that anything Whitmer issued after April 30, the last day of the emergency declaration period with legislative approval, carries no weight. Although, the practical application appears to depend on who you ask.

Read more here about Michigan’s new approach and what’s happening in Wisconsin.

List: Michigan counties issue emergency coronavirus orders after state Supreme Court ruling

Some Michigan counties are issuing local emergency orders to ensure coronavirus safety measures continue after the state Supreme Court struck down months of orders made by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer amid the pandemic.

The Michigan Supreme Court ruled Friday that a law from 1945 is unconstitutional, impacting numerous orders made by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer under that law since the beginning of April.

View the growing list of local emergency health orders here.

Trending 📈

VIDEO: Farmington Hills gas station shot up, police seek shooter

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a Farmington Hills gas station Saturday night.

Police said it happened just before 11:45 p.m. at the Shell gas station located near the intersection of Northwestern Highway and Middlebelt Road. Authorities received multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired. Video from the scene shows a group of people are in the parking lot when a dark sedan on Northwestern Highway stops at the gas station’s entrance and someone inside fires five shots at the group. Police said all individuals involved fled the scene prior to the officer’s arrival.

AP Explains: What happens if a candidate for president dies?

It’s a month before Election Day and President Donald Trump is in the hospital, infected with a virus that has killed more than 209,000 Americans. What happens in the election — already well underway — should his condition take a turn for the worse?

If the president is unable to serve, through illness or death, the 25th Amendment makes clear the powers of the presidency transfer to Vice President Mike Pence until the president regains the ability to perform his duties.

But what happens if a candidate for president dies before Election Day? Or right after? What happens if the winning candidate dies before Inauguration Day?

Read about it here.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 127,516 as of Saturday, including 6,801 deaths, state officials report.

Saturday’s update represents 1,158 new cases and 13 additional deaths. The deaths announced today includes 11 deaths identified during a Vital Records review. On Friday, the state totals were 126,358 cases and 6,788 deaths.

The state also reported a total of 99,521 recoveries on Saturday.

The state no longer reports COVID-19 data on Sundays. Instead, data from both Sunday and Monday will be reported on Monday.

New COVID-19 cases and deaths remain mostly flat in Michigan. Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 30,000 per day, with the positive rate just above 3 percent over the last 10 days. The state reported its highest one-day testing total with more than 41,000 diagnostic tests on Aug. 21.

Hospitalizations have slightly increased over the last two weeks but the number of patients in critical care is near its lowest point since tracking, dating back to April.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 867 on Wednesday, the highest since April 30. The state’s fatality rate is 5.4 percent. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 23,700 as of Thursday.

Here’s a look at more of the data: