Detroit police seek missing 17-year-old girl last seen at home on Carrie Street

DETROIT – Police are seeking help to locate a missing 17-year-old girl who was last seen at her Detroit home in September.

Zsanais-Marie Walter was last seen by her mother at about 9 a.m. on Sept. 26 at their residence in the 20400 block of Carrie Street, officials said. Walter reportedly left to visit a friend’s house and was supposed to return the next day, but never did.

The missing girl is describe as standing 4 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 115 pounds and having brown eyes and purple, curly medium-length hair. She was last seen wearing a white crop top, ripped jeans, dark colored glasses and black, red and yellow Puma shoes.

Officials say she is in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Eleventh Precinct at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

