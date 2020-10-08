Michgan Senate to return to Lansing, address coronavirus-related orders

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Senate is set to go into session Thursday and take up coronavirus-related orders nearly a week after Michigan Supreme Court ruled to strike down Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders.

In a split decision, the state Supreme Court overturned a 1945 law that Whitmer had been using to kick out executive orders with no checks and balances from legislature.

The court also said in a unanimous decision that all of Whitmer’s executive orders past April 30 are not valid because there was no input from the Michigan Legislature.

On Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, who does not support statewide mask mandate, is set to talk about what is next.

Meanwhile, Whitmer has had the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) step in to keep mask mandates in place. Health departments have sweeping authority in a pandemic.

It means that masks may not become optional.

However, days of Whitmer issuing executive orders are over unless it’s a deal reached with the legislature.