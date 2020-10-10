ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Oct. 10, 2020

Two men charged in the kidnapping plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have ties to a Michigan sheriff. Suspects Michael and William Null who are brothers have been spotted protesting against Whitmer next to Barry County Sheriff, Dar Leaf.

Looking to shove his campaign back on track, President Donald Trump and his team laid out an aggressive return to political activities, including a big White House event on Saturday and a rally in Florida on Monday, a week after his hospitalization for a virus that has killed more than 210,000 Americans.

Confirmation hearings begin Monday for President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett. If confirmed, the 48-year-old appeals court judge would fill the seat of liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last month.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 133,134 as of Friday, including 6,876 deaths, state officials report.

