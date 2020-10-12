71ºF

Local News

Watch live: Trump holds first campaign rally since COVID-19 diagnosis

Trump diagnosed with deadly virus less than two weeks ago

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: News, Politics, Elections, Decision 2020, Presidential Elections, Trump, Donald Trump, Elections 2020, Rally, Flordia, National, Trump Florida Rally
U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a rally in support of law and order on the South Lawn of the White House on October 10, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump invited over two thousand guests to hear him speak just a week after he was hospitalized for COVID-19. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a rally in support of law and order on the South Lawn of the White House on October 10, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump invited over two thousand guests to hear him speak just a week after he was hospitalized for COVID-19. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

FLORIDA – Watch live coverage as President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Florida. It is his first rally since testing positive for COVID-19 on October 2.

The event begins at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 12.

Just Monday afternoon only hours ahead of the rally the president’s doctor announced he tested negative for COVID-19.

Over the past few days the president has drawn national criticism for holding the rally after his diagnosis.

Read more: Trump ready for 1st rally since contracting coronavirus

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: