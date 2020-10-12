Watch live: Trump holds first campaign rally since COVID-19 diagnosis

FLORIDA – Watch live coverage as President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Florida. It is his first rally since testing positive for COVID-19 on October 2.

The event begins at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 12.

Just Monday afternoon only hours ahead of the rally the president’s doctor announced he tested negative for COVID-19.

Over the past few days the president has drawn national criticism for holding the rally after his diagnosis.

