Watch live: Trump holds first campaign rally since COVID-19 diagnosis
Trump diagnosed with deadly virus less than two weeks ago
FLORIDA – Watch live coverage as President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Florida. It is his first rally since testing positive for COVID-19 on October 2.
The event begins at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 12.
Just Monday afternoon only hours ahead of the rally the president’s doctor announced he tested negative for COVID-19.
Over the past few days the president has drawn national criticism for holding the rally after his diagnosis.
