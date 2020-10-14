ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Oct. 14, 2020

What to know today 🌅

Michigan lawmakers approve COVID-19 response plan

Michigan lawmakers approved a COVID-19 response plan early Wednesday morning.

This comes after a Michigan Supreme Court ruling struck down Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s coronavirus-related executive orders.

The plan is a package of Senate and House bills. Read about it all right here.

Senate hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett

Confirmation hearings started Monday for President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett. If confirmed, the 48-year-old appeals court judge would fill the seat of liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last month.

Ginsburg’s replacement by Barrett, a conservative, would shift the balance on the court significantly right, from 5-4 in favor of conservatives to 6-3. The third day of hearings is Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Watch it live here right now.

Trending 📈

🚌 Report ranks 25 best school districts in Michigan

The 2021 Best Schools list has been released -- and we’re taking a look at where Michigan districts fall on the list. Niche released their annual school rankings list this week, breaking down the best schools at every level and by every state.

😴 ‘COVID-somnia’ -- how pandemic impacts sleep, dreams

Sleep neurologists have dubbed it “COVID-somnia.” They’re seeing an increase in patients suffering from insomnia, sleep disturbances and the misuse of sleep medications. The pandemic is even impacting our dreams, and not for the better. Read about it here.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 137,702 as of Tuesday, including 6,928 deaths, state officials report.

Tuesday’s update represents 1,237 new cases and 30 additional deaths, including 10 from a Vital Records review. On Monday, the state reported 136,465 total cases and 6,898 deaths.

New COVID-19 cases have slightly increased in the last two weeks, while deaths have been flat in Michigan. However, the moving 7-day average for COVID-19 deaths in Michigan has risen to 14, the highest such average since June.

Michigan coronavirus headlines:

Here’s a look at more of the data: