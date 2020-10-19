Detroit police want help identifying man who broke into business and stole money

DETROIT – Police are asking for the public to help them identify and locate a suspect accused of breaking and entering a business on Detroit’s east side.

The incident happened on Sunday at 10:50 p.m. Police said the suspect broke into a restaurant in the 2500 block of Market Street by breaking the lock off the front door. He stole money and then left.

The suspect is described as a man with a light complexion who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and has a thin build. He was wearing a black and white bandana across the lower portion of his face, a green over white hooded jacket, blue jeans and grey and white shoes.

Police said he had a screwdriver and a crow bar.

Anyone with information should contact Detroit Police Department’s 7th Precinct by calling 313-596-5740 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

READ: More local crime reports