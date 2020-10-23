Severe weather in Metro Detroit: Latest watches and warnings, live radar

DETROIT – The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch Friday for most of southeast Michigan from until 9 p.m. Friday.

READ: Metro Detroit weather: Severe storm threat increasing

The thunderstorm watch has been issued for Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Monroe, Livingston and Genesee counties until 3:15 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Lapeer County until 3:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service recommends bringing inside outdoor furniture and other items that could bow away as winds could exceed 58 miles per hour.

Track live radar:

MORE: