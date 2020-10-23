78ºF

Local News

Severe weather in Metro Detroit: Latest watches and warnings, live radar

Watch issued for 11 counties

Tags: Weather, National Weather Service, Genesee County, Lapeer County, Lenawee County, Livingston County, Macomb County, Monroe County, Oakland County, St. Clair County, Sanilac County, Washtenaw County, Wayne County, Metro Detroit Weather, Weather Alert, Thunderstorm, Thunderstorm Watch
Thunderstorm
Thunderstorm (WDIV)

DETROIT – The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch Friday for most of southeast Michigan from until 9 p.m. Friday.

READ: Metro Detroit weather: Severe storm threat increasing

The thunderstorm watch has been issued for Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties.

  • A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Monroe, Livingston and Genesee counties until 3:15 p.m.
  • A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Lapeer County until 3:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service recommends bringing inside outdoor furniture and other items that could bow away as winds could exceed 58 miles per hour.

Track live radar:

MORE:

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.