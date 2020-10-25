ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Oct. 25, 2020

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris will visit Detroit, Troy and Pontiac on Sunday to campaign for Joe Biden.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be interviewed Sunday morning on Local 4 News, a day after the state reported the highest one day increase in COVID-19 cases. Whitmer’s interview will begin at 8:30 a.m. today.

On Saturday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, spoke with Local 4 News about the possibility of a second shutdown due to increased coronavirus cases.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 158,026 as of Saturday, including 7,182 deaths, state officials report.

The latest update represents 3,338 new cases and 35 additional deaths.

Here’s a look at more of the data: