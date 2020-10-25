ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Oct. 25, 2020

Kamala Harris to campaign in Metro Detroit today
Vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris will visit Detroit, Troy and Pontiac on Sunday to campaign for Joe Biden.
Watch Live: Michigan governor discusses alarming new milestone in coronavirus cases
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be interviewed Sunday morning on Local 4 News, a day after the state reported the highest one day increase in COVID-19 cases. Whitmer’s interview will begin at 8:30 a.m. today.
Could the record-breaking COVID-19 numbers lead to a second shutdown for Michigan?
On Saturday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, spoke with Local 4 News about the possibility of a second shutdown due to increased coronavirus cases.
Coronavirus in Michigan 🦠
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 158,026 as of Saturday, including 7,182 deaths, state officials report.
The latest update represents 3,338 new cases and 35 additional deaths.
Here’s a look at more of the data:
Metro Detroit weather: Chilly with clouds and sun Sunday 🍂
More Local News Headlines
National and World Headlines
Sports Headlines ⚾🏀🏈🏒⚽
