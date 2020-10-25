37ºF

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Oct. 25, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks to a group of supporters at UNC-Asheville, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Asheville, N.C. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)
Kamala Harris to campaign in Metro Detroit today

Vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris will visit Detroit, Troy and Pontiac on Sunday to campaign for Joe Biden.

Watch Live: Michigan governor discusses alarming new milestone in coronavirus cases

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be interviewed Sunday morning on Local 4 News, a day after the state reported the highest one day increase in COVID-19 cases. Whitmer’s interview will begin at 8:30 a.m. today.

Could the record-breaking COVID-19 numbers lead to a second shutdown for Michigan?

On Saturday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, spoke with Local 4 News about the possibility of a second shutdown due to increased coronavirus cases.

Coronavirus in Michigan 🦠

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 158,026 as of Saturday, including 7,182 deaths, state officials report.

The latest update represents 3,338 new cases and 35 additional deaths.

Here’s a look at more of the data:

Metro Detroit weather: Chilly with clouds and sun Sunday 🍂

