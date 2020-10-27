Family of teen murdered in Highland Park say they have been receiving threats

DEARBORN, Mich. – The family of a Dearborn teenager murdered in Highland Park said they have been the target of threats.

Family members of Yaser Boumelham, 18, are fearing for their safety. They do not want to be identified. Boumelham was shot and killed on Sept. 14 in Highland Park.

His family said they don’t know why he was on Gerald Street, they don’t know who killed him and they don’t know why he was killed. They said they have been receiving threats.

Highland police are investigating.

