Washtenaw County officials release open letter to community on COVID-19

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Washtenaw County elected officials, health officials and universities released an open letter to the public on Thursday regarding public health guidance and COVID-19.

The letter is addressed to Washtenaw County community members and visitors. The letter notes a “significant increase in (COVID-19) cases, test positivity and hospitalizations." It encourages people to unite in an effort to reduce the spread of the virus.

They encourage people to make sure they don’t have symptoms before they go out or have contact with others. If you have any symptoms you should stay home.

If you do go out, where a face covering over your nose and mouth. Stay at least six feet away from people who are not in your household.

Tailgating is prohibited in the lots surrounding the University of Michigan stadium and discouraged everywhere else. University of Michigan students are under a stay-in-place order.

Halloween should look different this year. If you can, celebrate at home, virtually, or using face coverings and social distancing.

If you decide to trick-or-treat or hand out candy, wear a face covering at all times and avoid gathering or close contact with others.

If you can, hand out candy from a distance. Do not particpate if you have any symptoms or have been exposed to COVID-19 in the last 14 days.

If you can, vote early. If you do decide to vote on Election Day be sure to wear a face covering over your nose and mouth.

You can vote early by checking your registration and finding your clerk’s office at Michigan.gov/Vote. Same-day registration is available until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Read the letter below: