ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Oct. 30, 2020

Michigan now at risk for ‘active or imminent’ COVID outbreak, data shows

A research group is now labelling Michigan at “active or imminent” risk for a coronavirus outbreak as COVID-19 cases begin to rise rapidly in the state.

The group of technologists, epidemiologists, health experts and public policy leaders at Covid Act Now are identifying each state’s risk level for the spread of COVID-19 -- which are worsening in most parts of the U.S.

On Thursday, Michigan’s risk level for a coronavirus outbreak increased from “high risk” to “active or imminent” risk. The state’s new risk level is largely due to an increased infection rate and rapid increase of daily new COVID-19 cases, according to the data.

6.6 magnitude Aegean Sea earthquake shakes Greece, Turkey

A strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea has shaken Turkey and Greece. Several buildings were wrecked in Turkey’s western Izmir province, according to officials, but there was no immediate information on casualties.

Halloween survey results: Split responses on participation plans

Here are the results from our Halloween survey of ClickOnDetroit readers.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 171,220 as of Thursday, including 7,298 deaths, state officials report.

Thursday’s update represents 3,675 new cases and 41 additional deaths, including 22 from a Vital Records review. On Wednesday, the state reported 167,545 total cases and 7,257 deaths.

The update represents the highest single-day case total for Michigan since the start of the pandemic. Officials said statewide network connectivity issues delayed the data pull past the 10 a.m. cutoff, which resulted in some cases that would have normally been counted in Friday’s totals being included Thursday.

New COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Michigan. Testing has increased in recent weeks, with more than 40,000 diagnostic tests reported per day, but the positive rate has increased to around 5%. Hospitalizations have increased steadily for the last four weeks, including upticks in critical care and ventilator use.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 2,356 on Wednesday, the highest it has ever been. The state’s fatality rate is 4.3%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 45,200 as of Wednesday, its highest mark on record. More than 114,000 have recovered in Michigan.

