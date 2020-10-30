WDIV-Local 4 Hires Amador Velasquez as Director of Technology

Detroit – WDIV-Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit, Detroit’s leader in breaking news, original journalism, and local programming, has hired Amador Velasquez as the Director of Technology. He will supervise and manage all aspects of the broadcast station and its multi-platform content distribution.

Velasquez comes to this role from WCAU, the NBCUniversal-Owned TV Station in Philadelphia, where he was Technology Manager. Prior to that, Velasquez was Chief Engineer at KTVZ in Bend, Oregon and Chief Engineer at KECY in Yuma, Arizona, which covered the El Centro/Yuma market. El Centro, California is Velasquez’s hometown.

His career in broadcast technically began when Velasquez joined the US Army Signal Corp at 17 as a 31R Multi-Channel Transmission Systems Operator/Maintainer.

“We are thrilled to have Amador join our leadership team. He has distinguished himself in the industry as a strong planner, cross-department collaborator, and has the right combination of management savvy and technology know-how,” said Marla Drutz, Vice President and General Manager. “The broadcast media industry is changing at a rapid pace and we’re confident and excited to have Amador leading our technology initiatives.”

Velasquez will replace outgoing Vice President and Director of Technology, Marcus Williams, who announced his retirement in August.

“Marcus is one of Graham Media Group’s longest serving leaders and is truly part of the fabric of WDIV-Local 4. His knowledge, commitment, and engagement made a profound difference that will have a lasting impact,” continued Drutz.

Williams will be with the station until the end of 2020. Velasquez will be assuming his role with WDIV-Local 4 mid-November.