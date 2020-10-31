Metro Detroit weather: Chilly and dry on Halloween with rain possible Sunday

DETROIT – Mother Nature sure can be fickle when it comes to our Halloween weather but, this year, we are really going to luck out.

The sun returns today, so it’ll be a great day to get some leaves done (you won’t be able to do leaves on Sunday), or perhaps make another trip to the Cider Mill.

This also means lots of Maize Sun and Blue Sky over Ann Arbor for today’s big Michigan – Michigan State game!

Highs reaching the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius) will be much better than what we endured on Friday. A southeast to south wind will develop today, blowing at 10 to 15 mph by afternoon, so there will be a bit of a breeze, but the sun is all that matters as far as I’m concerned.

Today’s sunrise is at 8:06 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 6:27 p.m. Remember to set your clocks back one hour before you go to bed tonight, as we return to eastern standard time. The sun will rise and set an hour earlier on Sunday. Enjoy that extra hour of sleep tonight! Or, as my friend Ashlee Baracy said yesterday, “do we really want an extra hour of 2020?”

Halloween itself looks great for the kids and, most importantly, it will be dry. Cool we can handle…it’s the wet part that ruins the whole thing, and I vividly remember some cold, wet Halloweens where it was so miserable that my kids were done after just a couple of dozen houses. But not this year! Temperatures will fall into the mid 40s (7 degrees Celsius) during the early evening, so a couple of layers under the costume works well. Adding to the evening’s spookiness is the full moon rising in the east. It’s our second full month of the month…a so-called Blue Moon…which doesn’t happen on Halloween very often! The last time it occurred here in Detroit was in 1955, and the next time will be in 2039.

Showers move in between midnight and dawn as a potent cold front approaches. Think about this for a minute: If this front arrived just twelve hours earlier, we’d have another chilly rain on Halloween. But, as I mentioned above, we really lucked out this year. Temperatures may actually rise a bit toward dawn…if you’ll be out before 7 a.m., it should be in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius).

The front moves east of us by 8 a.m., and we’ll be partly cloudy for perhaps an hour or two immediately behind the front, before it clouds up again. It will become very windy, with a west wind developing at 20 to 30 mph, with gusts to 40 mph likely. My friends at the National Weather Service are on the fence about whether or not to issue a Wind Advisory for Sunday…they and I will continue to monitor. Regardless, the cold air mass moving in will drop our temperatures into the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius) by afternoon…wind chills will be in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius)…and that cold air flowing across the relatively warm Lake Michigan waters will pick up some moisture and drop that moisture in the form of snow bands, some of which will be quite noticeable.

If you have any particularly delicate Halloween decorations out that will be damaged by strong wind, I suggest bringing them in early Sunday before that strong wind kicks in.

Snow showers end quickly Sunday night, with lows in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

Clouds break up and give way to afternoon sunshine on Monday, and it’ll be one more chilly day with highs only in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius).

But then, we have about as nice a stretch of November weather as we’ll ever see, with sunshine from Tuesday through next weekend. Highs Tuesday will be in the mid 50s (12 degrees Celsius), and then in the low 60s (16 to 17 degrees Celsius) after that!

